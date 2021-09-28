INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) announced his plan Monday to retire in 2022 after fulfilling his current term as state representative for House District 16.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve House District 16 for all these years, and I have enjoyed every second of the opportunity," Gutwein said. "Representing our local communities and standing up for our beliefs have always been a priority, and I will continue to work hard on important issues facing our state in my final year."
Gutwein said he is retiring in order to spend more time with his family.
To address flooding and drainage issues along the Kankakee and Yellow rivers, Gutwein authored a law creating the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Commission.
The commission received $2.3 million in state funding to maintain river gages, which measure water depth, remove fallen trees along the rivers, address sand erosion in the basins and make other necessary improvements.
As a veteran and member of the American Legion, Gutwein made it his duty to serve those who serve our nation. He authored a law so Hoosier veterans are better notified of available resources and co-authored a law to phase in a complete military income tax exemption.
As the driving force behind legislation saving young Hoosiers, Gutwein authored "Graham's Law," which required spinal muscular atrophy and severe combined immunodeficiency to be added to the list of screenings newborns receive in Indiana shortly after birth. He also authored "Bryce's Bill" adding Krabbe – a rare genetic disease that breaks down the nervous system – to Indiana’s newborn screening panel, along with authoring other legislation adding Pompe disease, Hurler syndrome and adrenoleukodystrophy to the list.
"Doug is a good friend and a strong member of our House Republican team," said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). "He's a bulldog on issues he's passionate about and always tries to find commonsense and straightforward solutions to the challenges facing every day Hoosiers. His support of veterans is inspiring and the work he has done on newborn screenings has and will continue to save lives. He's also led a number of efforts over the years to reduce the size of government and improve the state's level of service to taxpayers."
Gutwein currently serves as chair of the House Environmental Affairs Committee, and as a member of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, and the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee.
Gutwein and his wife, Mary Lew, reside in Francesville, and together they have three grown children and seven grandchildren.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.