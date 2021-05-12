INDIANAPOLIS – Jasper County Recorder Kim Grow was elected Vice President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) Northwest District during the annual meeting in Marshall County this month.
“I am honored to serve as the Northwest District Vice President,” Grow said. “I look forward to continue working for the betterment of county government and ensuring our voices are heard.”
As District Vice President, Grow represents the elected county officials in the Northwest district of the state, which includes the following counties: Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White. The AIC is represented by six districts in the state. Grow serves on the AIC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Marshall County Clerk of the Circuit Court Debbie VanDeMark was elected President during the meeting as well. The meeting also included a synopsis of the 2021 Indiana Legislative Session by AIC legislative staff.