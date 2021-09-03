MONTICELLO — The Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation is advising residents of Lake Freeman and the surrounding area that conditions and measurements taken along the Tippecanoe River and the lake "appear" to be approaching potential "Abnormal River Conditions."
SFLECC issued the advisory to people subscribed to its email newsletter, which was sent Friday afternoon.
According to the group, lake levels have not been impacted, "nor do the current flow rates serves as a predictor" that abnormal river conditions — or ARC — will occur or that lake levels will go down, like they did last year.
The newsletter states an ARC event is not triggered until the US Geological Survey gauge in Buffalo shows a discharge reading of 410 cubic feet per second (cfs) or lower, based on a 24-hour average; or the Winamac gauge reads a discharge of 300 cfs or less, also a 24-hour average.
As of 3:50 p.m. Friday, the Winamac gauge showed 318 cfs while the Buffalo gauge showed 502 cfs. The numbers fluctuate almost hourly.
Lake Freeman’s water levels began receding in July 2020 after the area experienced a “moderate drought.” Lake levels dwindled by as much as 12 feet until a series of late autumn rain events and a couple of heavy winter snows this year helped boost lake levels. As of March 1, water levels had returned to normal standards and remained static.
The newsletter states that should flows upstream from Lake Freeman continue to decrease, NIPSCO will follow the protocols provided in the Updated Technical Assistance Letter (TAL) issued by US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Sept. 7, 2018, resulting in the following actions:
NIPSCO will maintain a discharge rate of either: 1.39 times the flow of the previous 24-hour daily average flow measured at the USGS Buffalo gauge or 500 cfs through the Oakdale Dam, whichever is less."
A White County Emergency Management Agency alert will be issued to people subscribed for the service; sign up at https://bit.ly/3kVbMuW.
NIPSCO and White County EMA will also issue a joint safety press release, and an update alert will be posted on www.nipscohydro.com.
In late March, SFLECC, after a six-month wait, received word from the US Court of Appeals in the group's lawsuit against USFWS and the FERC that there is nothing wrong with the USFWS’s use of linear scaling to determine the amount of flow out of Oakdale Dam during abnormal low flow events.
But the court also said FERC and USFWS, failed to determine if USFWS’s requirements were a “minor” change to the operations of the Oakdale Dam.
The matter revolved around opening the dams to provide water to the habitat of an endangered mussel species downstream from the Oakdale Dam. It was in response to the 2012 drought, during which USFWS issued a technical assistance letter that mandated NIPSCO, the owner of the Oakdale and Norway dams, to open Oakdale’s gates and send 500 cubic feet per second of water from Lake Freeman during “low flow events” in order to water the habitat of endangered mussels.
NIPSCO‘s issued operating license through FERC required the power company to keep the lake levels close to its “run-of-the-river” designation — guidelines that had been in effect for more than 80 years, according to SFLECC. FERC made amendments to the license in 2018.
In response to USFWS’s mandate, SFLECC led a coalition of almost 3,000 lake property owners, businesses and local governments in Carroll and White counties and filed a protest that bounced around the court system for about eight years.