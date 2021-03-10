National Groundwater Awareness Week is March 7-13, 2021.
Groundwater supplies drinking water to 99% of the rural US population. Well water comes from groundwater, which is water that fills cracks, voids, and other openings in soil, sand, and bedrock. Iroquois County residents utilize this groundwater for drinking and culinary purposes. It is recommended that well owners:
• Keep hazardous chemicals, such as paint, fertilizer, pesticides, and motor oil far away from your well, and maintain a “clean” zone of at least 50 feet between your well and any kennels and livestock operations.
• Maintain proper separation between your well and buildings, waste systems, and chemical storage areas.
• Periodically check the well cover or well cap on top of the casing (well) to ensure it is in good repair and securely attached. The seal should keep out insects and rodents.
• Keep your well records in a safe place. These include the construction report, annual water well system maintenance, and water testing results.
Ryan Wheeler, Director of Environmental Health, recommends that you test your private well water annually, when the system is serviced, if the well head is covered with flood water, or if there is a change in taste, odor, or appearance in your well water. Mr. Wheeler also suggests you ask about well testing if you have contracted a waterborne illness or have an infant in the home.
Free water sample test kits are available at the Iroquois County Public Health Department located at 1001 East Grant Street, Watseka, Illinois, 8:30 AM — 4:30 PM, Monday — Friday. For more information of well water safety and testing please contact the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815) 432-2483.