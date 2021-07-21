RENSSELAER — The most recent Art in the Alley was a success for the Prairie Arts Council this past weekend.
When entering the event, two members of PAC were handing out orange bands, free water bottles, a schedule for the day and a Discover Jasper County Indiana Visitors Guide.
The orange bands were to track how many visitors they had, but the number on the bands also determined the raffle winners. Raffles were held every hour.
Tents were set up with vendors inside across from the Rensselaer Republican newspaper office. Vendors sold home-grown vegetables, photographed postcards, pottery, jewelry and personalized tumbler cups.
There were lots of activities for the attendees. Tie-dye, a popular activity at the Rock the Arts event, allowed attendees to decorate white shirts provided by PAC with colors. Set up right next to the tie-dying activity was a Make ‘n Take Tent, where attendees could decorate their own art with assistance from a PAC member.
Throughout the entire afternoon there was live music, including Caity Webb, Kelsy Spurgeon and New Bedford Compact.
While roaming the streets of Rensselaer, one could see different artists preparing for their upcoming mural week (ends July 22). There were mural tours around the streets of Rensselaer every hour and a half, where the attendees had the chance to learn about the history and artists of all of the murals, as well as watching the new artists create their beautiful pieces.