LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thanks to a grant from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, the Lafayette Police Department is in the process of getting a new K9.
The police department joins a total of 15 police and fire departments across the country who have been awarded the grant this year.
LPD will receive $5,000 from the grant which will go toward purchasing a trained K-9 from Vohne Liche Kennels located in Peru, Ind.
Currently LPD has four K9 in service, down from six after two went into retirement last year due to health reasons.
LPD officials says their K9s are dual-purpose, trained to find both drugs and people.
The Roethlisberger Foundation has been giving out this K9 grant for about 14 years. LPD has applied for several of these grants and received a total of three.
Lafayette Police will be hosting a golf fundraiser in October. They're hoping that'll help raise the rest of the money needed to purchase the new K-9.