Graduations May 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article North White – 7 p.m. May 28, high schoolTwin Lakes – 11 a.m. May 29, high schoolFrontier – 1 p.m. May 29, high schoolTri-County – 2 p.m. June 6, high school Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News Trine University announces President's List honorees for spring semester Illinois student one of 12 to receive scholarship Seeger wins Benton Central Girls’ Sectional track meet Benton Central Boys’ Sectional Track results announced Graduations Illinois bank presents scholarships to two seniors Twin Lakes boys win sectional track and field title Brookston man arrested for triple homicide in Peru View All Ads to Go Strebeck Auctions Strebeck Auctions Online Poll Do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Lafayette men arrested in late-night Carroll County shootingJasper County Arrest Log for May 12-18Kentland woman dies in single vehicle crashDeployed Army officer surprises son at final home track meetIllinois writer questions City of WatsekaNewton County arrestsWheatfield woman charged with meth possessionA Life Remembered | PBL student who succumbed to virus was 'outgoing, caring, joyful'Wolcott couple offers cleaning service for cancer patients during COVIDHoopeston Police Department reports May 12-18