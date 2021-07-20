GOODLAND — The Goodland Lions Club is graciously stepping up to the plate to award the Goodland Athletic Association $10,000 towards the restroom renovations at the Goodland Baseball Fields.
Besides renovations, the money will be used to upgrade the Goodland fields located at 401 N. Iroquois St. in Goodland.
Not only did the money provide funding for fixing the current sub-adequate plumbing and sewer, it will help provide handicap access to Goodland Baseball facilities. A complete renovation of both men’s and women’s restroom, as well as rewiring of the building electrical infrastructure, will be performed.
Goodland Lions Club is committed to the local community, and Goodland Athletic Association is pleased to be a recipient of its funds to bring the fields up to date.
“This renovation will not only bring our facilities up to date, but will allow us to expand to more teams and future tournaments,” said GAA president Timothy Taylor. “We are honored to be a recipient, and the funds will greatly impact our community’s young people.”
Three Goodland Baseball Fields are in use almost daily between March and November. Goodland features the only 90-foot regulation public baseball field in Newton County and two other regulation youth fields are used for baseball and softball games.