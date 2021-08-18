WHEATFIELD — Joel Gomez scored both goals as Kankakee Valley blanked county rival Rensselaer Central, 2-0, in boys’ soccer action Tuesday night in Wheatfield.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the first half, with the Bombers missing on a pair of point-blank misses late in the half. Gomez broke the scoreless tie by floating in a free kick from 35 yards out for a 1-0 lead with just a second remaining in the half.
The scoring chances were limited for RCHS in the second half thanks to a strong defensive effort by the Kougars. Luke Andree was solid in net all night, turning away 10 shots.
KV padded its lead midway through the second half when Gomez took a long pass from senior Sebastian Zavala, weaved his way through multiple defenders and tucked his second goal in the night past RC goalkeeper Jared Williamson.
“First-year senior goalkeeper Luke Andree had a stellar night in goal recording 10 saves,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “He had multiple goal stops to help preserve the shutout. The young Kougar defense also did its part and will only get stronger as a unit as the season wears on. It was a full team effort by all players and the victory was well earned.”
It is the second straight win in as many seasons for KV against the Bombers.
KVgolfers
stay unbeaten
Kankakee Valley remained unbeaten in dual and triangular meets with Monday’s win at North Judson’s Chesapeake Golf Course.
The Lady Kougars had a team score of 195, with sophomore Brynlee DeBoard earning match medalist with a 43. Teammate Abby Kaluf shot a 48, followed by Allison Rushmore (51) and Katelyn Bakker (53).
In the junior varsity match, Sophie Barlog and Avarie Rondeau shot 53s and Lilly Van Loon had a 54.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Kougars opened Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 190-238 rout of host Hobart.
DeBoard again led with a 39 to earn medalist honors and Rushmore followed with a 46. Kaluf shot a 52 and Bakker added a 53.
Bison win 4 matches, beat KV
OXFORD — The Kankakee Valley boys’ tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 setback at Benton Central Tuesday night.
Hayden Dase and Jeb Boissy got the lone win at No. 1 doubles for the Kougars. The pair won in three sets. The junior varsity squad also lost by a 3-1 final, with the doubles team of Cade Wanger and Colin Ruther collecting the lone win.