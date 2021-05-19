The Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Committee has released an updated schedule of events for this summer.
May Events
Sunday, May 30, 2021
2 p.m. — Golf Cart Parade Begins at the Lorraine Theater
3 p.m. — Free Ice Cream Social Honoring Essential Workers Held at McFerren Park
June Events
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10 a.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Who’s who of early Hoopeston
3 p.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Hoopeston Patriots
Saturday, June 12, 2021
10 a.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Women of Hoopeston
3 p.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Unforgettable Lore
Monday, June 21, 2021
10 a.m. — Downtown Historical Tour
1 p.m. — Downtown Historical Tour
Sesquicentennial Week Events
Sunday, June 27, 2021 Family Day All Events at McFerren Park Civic Center & Lagoon
10 a.m. — Community Church Service
11 a.m. — Community Picnic
12 p.m. — Beard Contest & Youngest/Oldest Contest
1 p.m.-3 p.m. — Gospel Music
1 p.m. — Children’s Fishing Derby — Ages 0-13
Monday, June 28, 2021 Agriculture Day
8 a.m. — Sesquicentennial Farm Awards
9 a.m. — 11 a.m. — Silgan Factory Tours (Meet at City Hall)
12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Fire Department History Tours — Market St. Fire Station
1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30p, 7 p.m. — Downtown Historical Tours
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Youth Day McFerren Park Legion Shelter
1 p.m.-3 p.m. — Lorraine Theater Tours
5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Youth Activities and Games — 3-10 year olds Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food provided.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. — Teen Dance w/ DJ
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 “Holy City” Day
1 p.m. — 3 p.m.- Self Paced Historic Church Tours
6 p.m. — Children’s Magic Show at the Lorraine Theater
Thursday, July 1, 2021 Ladies Day
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. — Flower/Garden Tour
3:30p — Promenade Downtown 4 p.m. — High Tea at Methodist Church
4 p.m. — Library History Presentation During High Tea
5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Lorraine Theater Tours
Friday, July 2, 2021 Hoopeston’s Birthday Cake & Dance
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Hoopeston Birthday Cake & Music — Downtown
6 p.m. — BINGO at Legion Shelter
6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — Senior Citizen Dance at Civic Center
Saturday, July 3, 2021 Hoopeston’s 150th Birthday Celebration
9 a.m. — Flea Market Opens — Legion Shelter Area
10:30a — Grand Parade — Downtown
11:30a — Lion’s Club Fish Fry & Rotary Ice Cream Open
12 p.m. — Classic Car Show — McFerren Park
1:30p — Girl Scout Sesquicentennial Stroll — Jaycee Shelter
1:30p — Chalk Art Contest — McFerren Tennis Court
3 p.m. — Teachers Vs. Firefighers Kickball Game — Pony Field
4 p.m. — Beer Tent Opens — Soccer Fields
4 p.m. — Back Paiges Band — Soccer Fields
7 p.m. — Logan Kirby & Band — Soccer Fields
9:30p — Fireworks — Soccer Fields
Event Dates & Times Are Subject To Change
For more information visit www.hoopeston150.com.