The Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Committee has released an updated schedule of events for this summer.

May Events

Sunday, May 30, 2021

2 p.m. — Golf Cart Parade Begins at the Lorraine Theater

3 p.m. — Free Ice Cream Social Honoring Essential Workers Held at McFerren Park

June Events

Saturday, June 5, 2021

10 a.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Who’s who of early Hoopeston

3 p.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Hoopeston Patriots

Saturday, June 12, 2021

10 a.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Women of Hoopeston

3 p.m. — Cemetery History Walk Topic: Unforgettable Lore

Monday, June 21, 2021

10 a.m. — Downtown Historical Tour

1 p.m. — Downtown Historical Tour

Sesquicentennial Week Events

Sunday, June 27, 2021 Family Day All Events at McFerren Park Civic Center & Lagoon

10 a.m. — Community Church Service

11 a.m. — Community Picnic

12 p.m. — Beard Contest & Youngest/Oldest Contest

1 p.m.-3 p.m. — Gospel Music

1 p.m. — Children’s Fishing Derby — Ages 0-13

Monday, June 28, 2021 Agriculture Day

8 a.m. — Sesquicentennial Farm Awards

9 a.m. — 11 a.m. — Silgan Factory Tours (Meet at City Hall)

12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Fire Department History Tours — Market St. Fire Station

1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30p, 7 p.m. — Downtown Historical Tours

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Youth Day McFerren Park Legion Shelter

1 p.m.-3 p.m. — Lorraine Theater Tours

5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Youth Activities and Games — 3-10 year olds Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food provided.

7 p.m.-9 p.m. — Teen Dance w/ DJ

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 “Holy City” Day

1 p.m. — 3 p.m.- Self Paced Historic Church Tours

6 p.m. — Children’s Magic Show at the Lorraine Theater

Thursday, July 1, 2021 Ladies Day

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. — Flower/Garden Tour

3:30p — Promenade Downtown 4 p.m. — High Tea at Methodist Church

4 p.m. — Library History Presentation During High Tea

5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Lorraine Theater Tours

Friday, July 2, 2021 Hoopeston’s Birthday Cake & Dance

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Hoopeston Birthday Cake & Music — Downtown

6 p.m. — BINGO at Legion Shelter

6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — Senior Citizen Dance at Civic Center

Saturday, July 3, 2021 Hoopeston’s 150th Birthday Celebration

9 a.m. — Flea Market Opens — Legion Shelter Area

10:30a — Grand Parade — Downtown

11:30a — Lion’s Club Fish Fry & Rotary Ice Cream Open

12 p.m. — Classic Car Show — McFerren Park

1:30p — Girl Scout Sesquicentennial Stroll — Jaycee Shelter

1:30p — Chalk Art Contest — McFerren Tennis Court

3 p.m. — Teachers Vs. Firefighers Kickball Game — Pony Field

4 p.m. — Beer Tent Opens — Soccer Fields

4 p.m. — Back Paiges Band — Soccer Fields

7 p.m. — Logan Kirby & Band — Soccer Fields

9:30p — Fireworks — Soccer Fields

Event Dates & Times Are Subject To Change

For more information visit www.hoopeston150.com.

