RENSSELAER — A Go Fund Me account has been set up on the Bill Prater Memorial Fund Facebook page to help his family with the cost of cremation.
Prater, who went missing during a floating trip with friends on the Iroquois River last summer, was found in February by a pair of coyote hunters northeast of Rensselaer. His remains were later identified by doctors at the Human Identification Center in Indianapolis last week.
Prater is an only child. The Go Fund Me account was created to help his mother with funeral arrangements and other necessary expenses since there is no insurance policy to help with those expenses.
As of April 7, 14 donors donated $745. The account hopes to raise at least $20,000.