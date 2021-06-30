Gloria Jean Jacobs
Gloria Jean Jacobs, 77, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. She was born July 24, 1943, in Watseka, IL, the daughter of Franklin and Margaret (Scott) March. She married Ronald Jacobs in Danville, IL, in 1990. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Lloyd) Ravens of Wellington, IL; 6 grandchildren, Beau Ravens of Champaign, IL, William Ravens of Wellington, IL, Emma (Noah) Garnica of Danville, IL, Mason Ravens of Dallas, TX, Henry Ravens of Wellington, IL, and Blaiz Burton of Hoopeston, IL; three great-granddaughters, Kella, Kaira, and Wrynle Burton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Eric Goodrum; one sister, Marilyn Smith; and one brother, Robert March.
Gloria was a nurse at Hoopeston Hospital for 10 years. She later became the secretary for the City of Hoopeston water department and then became the secretary for the City of Danville. She was a member of the Farmer’s Chapel in Danville. Gloria enjoyed volunteering at the Danville hospital doing whatever was needed. She loved playing cards games and teaching her grandkids how to play poker. She also enjoyed drinking coffee on her patio.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Mike Robling officiating.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Gloria’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.