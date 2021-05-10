DEMOTTE — Teddy and Selena Burns, owners of Burns Family Pizzeria in DeMotte, were the guest speakers at the April 26 DeMotte Kankakee Valley Rotary meeting.
Selena told the Rotarians that every since they opened just over a year ago that they wanted to do community give-back nights.
However, due to the pandemic. those plans were put on hold — that is until recently.
Burns Family Pizzeria just completed its second Give Back Night of 2021 this time helping out the Covenant Christian High School Athletic Department.
"We are always looking to help build and support the community," Selena said.
Selena added that their goal is to do one Give Back Night a month.
If you would like to be a matching sponsor for an upcoming Give Back Night contact Burns Family Pizzeria at burnsfamilypizzeria@gmail.com.
Upcoming Give Back Nights:
May 5th — Kankakee Valley Pop Warner
June 9th — Roselawn Little League
July 2021 — TBD
August 24th — USNSCC Stars & Stripes Division
Teddy and Selena Burns are also looking into doing two Give Back Nights in July for the two local food pantries.