DeMOTTE — Burns Family Pizzeria in DeMotte is teaming with three local businesses to support area food pantries as part of their Give Back Night on Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Burns Family Pizzeria will donate 15% of net sales to the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry and the Community Food Pantry of Roselawn. Each food pantry also has a matching sponsor for the event. Those sponsors, Revived, Bill’s Automotive Center and Hollandale Builders, will match the Burns Family Pizzeria donation.
Nonperishable goods will also be collected in the store for the pantries.