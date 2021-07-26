By CINDY TEETER

Over $1,000 was raised and non-perishable food items were collected at Burns Family Pizzeria’s Give Back Night on July 18. Burns Pizzeria’s Selena Burns (left) is shown with matching sponsors from that evening, including Mark Hubers, owner of Hollandale Builders and Matching Sponsor for Community Food Pantry of Roselawn; Katie Kimberling , owner of Revived and Matching Sponsor for Good Samaritan Food Pantry, DeMotte; and Carol Risner, volunteer from Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry, Wheatfield. Bill Davis, owner of Bill’s Automotive Center and not pictured, was Matching Sponsor for Sorrowful Mother’s pantry.