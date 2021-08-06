GIBSON CITY — Bayern Stube, which has been serving up authentic Bavarian food in downtown Gibson City for more than 30 years, announced Thursday that it would close its doors for good at the end of the month.
According to a Facebook post signed by husband-and-wife co-owners Jeanne Schnabel and Guenter Loesel, the home of the hunters feast will serve its last meals Aug. 29.
“We have dearly loved serving our customers over the last 30 years, but we have come to the very hard decision to close our doors completely,” they wrote. “This pandemic has hit everybody hard, and it has helped us make some choices that are necessary.
“It’s time for us to open a new chapter in our life, and this is the right time for us to make this decision.”
The restaurant was opened May 1, 1991, by Jeanne’s parents, Peter and Erika Schnabel, who had immigrated from Berlin a decade before. Its name translates to “Bavarian living room.” They turned it over to their daughter and son-in-law in 2005.
In July 2017, Jeanne Schnabel and Loesel said they were looking for someone else to take on the business in a “turn-key sale.” A year later, Loesel said the search was still on.
Both thanked the thousands who made their restaurant, whose walls are lined with big-game trophies donated by Jeanne ’s grandfather and 500 beer steins collected by her mother, a destination in the Ford County community about 30 miles northwest of C-U on Illinois 47.
“We would like to thank you and we would also like to thank all of our amazing employees over the years; without them, running this restaurant would not have been possible and so successful,” they wrote. “Of course I would like to thank my parents Peter and Erika, for realizing their dreams 30 years ago. We will take very many memories with us from over the years and will truly miss everybody.”
Bayern Stube, 209 N. Sangamon Ave., is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Reservations can be made by calling 217-784-8304; its menu is at bayernstube.com.