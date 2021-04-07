Gibson City Police Department reports Apr 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article Gibson City Police Department reportsApril 2Scott A, Sherfey, 54, of Humboldt, Tenn., was cited for driving in the wrong lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News PBL Junior High School announces third quarter honor roll Tri-Point Junior High School announces honor roll PBL Junior High School names March Students of the Month Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month Unit 9 bond issue passes 1,169 to 345 Gibson City Police Department reports North Newton opens up the season against a tough Harrison squad Bielema and his staff connecting with high school coaches View All Ads to Go Thawville American Legion Hertz Real Estate.pdf Scott Sheehan Online Poll Do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Simetimes Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesIndiana State Police request public's assistance in locating burglary suspectsRemains identified as missing Rensselaer manWESTFALL: The 17-year cicadas are coming; what you should knowPOWERFUL WORDS: God chose you to house his spiritPOWERFUL WORDS: The tomb was emptySkeletal remains identified as missing Rensselaer manMonticello couple open businesses in WolcottSecretary of State extends expiration dates to August 1; encourages use of online serviceDunn’s Bridge Solar Project poised to ease the loss of Schahfer Generating StationRensselaer woman faces battery charges