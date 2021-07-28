The Georgetown Fair will kick-off Aug. 7.
To find out more about the Georgetown Fair, visit http://www.georgetownfair.org.
The schedule is listed below:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th
7:00 a.m.-11a.m. - Breakfast - Russell Lodge - Conference Center
10:00 a.m. - Open & Junior Barrel Racing
Home Ec. and Ag Produce entry day--1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. - Junior and Open Mixed Breed Barrow Show
4:00 p.m. - Boer Meat Goat Show (Sheep Barn)
6:00 p.m. - Overweight Horse Pull
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th
10:00 a.m. - Western Horse Show
10:00 a.m. - Open Market Hog Breed Gilt Show
1:30 p.m. - Open Market Hog Breed Barrow Show
2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. - Gospel Sing - Sponsored by WITY
Commercial Exhibit Buildings Will Not Be Open This Day.
4:00 p.m. - Ice Cream Social
5:00 p.m. - Community Church Service - Banquet & Conference Center
MONDAY, AUGUST 9th
CARNIVAL WILL NOT BE OPEN ON THIS DATE-IT WILL OPEN TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH
8:00 a.m. - Section 18 FFA Show
8:00 a.m. -Open & Junior Beef Show
FFA Beef and Dairy Shows will begin at the conclusion of Jr. Beef Show
Jr. Swine Show will begin at conclusion of FFA Swine Show
4:00 - 9:00 p.m.- Commercial Buildings Open
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Meal for all Jr Livestock Exhibitors and Families, & Special Invitations
Banquet & Conference Center sponsored by Farm Credit Services
6:00 p.m. - Open Steer Show
6:00 p.m. - Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
7:00 p.m. - WITY Celebrity Bingo- Showcasing Building
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th
8:00 a.m. - Open Swine Show, Swine are released at conclusion of the Open-Junior Breed Barrow Show
4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open
5:00 - Jr. Sheep Show, Open Breeding Sheep Show
Open Market Lamb Show at the conclusion of the Open Breeding show.
6:00 p.m.- close - Armband Night in the Carnival
6:00 p.m. - Open & Junior Breed Barrow Show
6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Mike Ellis Band- Showcasing Building
6:00 p.m. Barn Yard Tractor Pull
7:00 p.m. - Talent Contest- Banquet & Conference Center
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11th
2:00 p.m. - Golden Wedding Day - Banquet & Conference Center
3:00-9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open
4:30 p.m. - Finals of Showmanship Contest - Award Presentation, VanBuskirk Arena
6:00 p.m. - Close Armband Night in Carnival
6:00 p.m. - Tractor & Truck Pull
6:00 p.m. – Highway 341- Showcasing Building
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th
2:00 p.m. - Junior Livestock Auction, D.L. VanBuskirk Arena.
Reception for Jr. Show Auction participants in Roy Ramert Building following sale.
4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open
6:00 p.m. - Close Armband Night in Carnival
7:00 p.m. KISS Country Karaoke Contest- Showcasing Building
7:00 p.m.- Rodeo
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th
2:00 p.m. - Open Poultry Show
4:00-9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open
5:00 p.m. - Showing of Jr. Dairy Goats (Dry Goats)
6:00 p.m. - Close - Buddy Night in the Carnival
7:30 p.m. – Tracy Lawrence & Feudin' Hillbillys Concert
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th
8:00 a.m. - American Dairy Goat Association Sanctioned Sr. Dairy Goat Show (Milkers), VanBuskirk Arena
8:00 a.m. - Registration for Pretty Baby Contest
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Release-Home Ec. Entries
9:00 a.m. - Pretty Baby Contest-Sponsored by GRHS cheerleaders
9:00 a.m. - Llama Exhibition Show
11:00 a.m. - Pygmy Goat Show (Sheep Barn)
PYGMY GOAT SHOW IS NOT SANCTIONED
1:00 p.m. - Ponytail - Piggytail Contest
1:30 p.m. - Pedal Tractor Pull (25th Anniversary)
1:00-5:00 p.m. Kiddie Day at the Carnival - All rides 1 ticket
3:30 p.m.- Ping Pong Drop- Behind Machinery Tent
5:00 p.m. - Close - Carnival Open -Regular Price
5:30 p.m. - Demolition Derby
6:00 p.m.- Logan Kirby and Sun’s Legacy- Showcasing Building