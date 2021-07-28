Listen to this article

The Georgetown Fair will kick-off Aug. 7.

To find out more about the Georgetown Fair, visit http://www.georgetownfair.org.

The schedule is listed below:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th

7:00 a.m.-11a.m. - Breakfast - Russell Lodge - Conference Center

10:00 a.m. - Open & Junior Barrel Racing

Home Ec. and Ag Produce entry day--1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. - Junior and Open Mixed Breed Barrow Show

4:00 p.m. - Boer Meat Goat Show (Sheep Barn)

6:00 p.m. - Overweight Horse Pull

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th

10:00 a.m. - Western Horse Show

10:00 a.m. - Open Market Hog Breed Gilt Show

1:30 p.m. - Open Market Hog Breed Barrow Show

2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. - Gospel Sing - Sponsored by WITY

Commercial Exhibit Buildings Will Not Be Open This Day.

4:00 p.m. - Ice Cream Social

5:00 p.m. - Community Church Service - Banquet & Conference Center

MONDAY, AUGUST 9th

CARNIVAL WILL NOT BE OPEN ON THIS DATE-IT WILL OPEN TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH

8:00 a.m. - Section 18 FFA Show

8:00 a.m. -Open & Junior Beef Show

FFA Beef and Dairy Shows will begin at the conclusion of Jr. Beef Show

Jr. Swine Show will begin at conclusion of FFA Swine Show

4:00 - 9:00 p.m.- Commercial Buildings Open

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Meal for all Jr Livestock Exhibitors and Families, & Special Invitations

Banquet & Conference Center sponsored by Farm Credit Services

6:00 p.m. - Open Steer Show

6:00 p.m. - Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant

7:00 p.m. - WITY Celebrity Bingo- Showcasing Building

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th

8:00 a.m. - Open Swine Show, Swine are released at conclusion of the Open-Junior Breed Barrow Show

4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open

​5:00 - Jr. Sheep Show, Open Breeding Sheep Show

Open Market Lamb Show at the conclusion of the Open Breeding show.

6:00 p.m.- close - Armband Night in the Carnival

6:00 p.m. - Open & Junior Breed Barrow Show

6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Mike Ellis Band- Showcasing Building

6:00 p.m. Barn Yard Tractor Pull

7:00 p.m. - Talent Contest- Banquet & Conference Center

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11th

2:00 p.m. - Golden Wedding Day - Banquet & Conference Center

3:00-9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open

4:30 p.m. - Finals of Showmanship Contest - Award Presentation, VanBuskirk Arena

6:00 p.m. - Close Armband Night in Carnival

6:00 p.m. - Tractor & Truck Pull

6:00 p.m. – Highway 341- Showcasing Building

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

2:00 p.m. - Junior Livestock Auction, D.L. VanBuskirk Arena.

Reception for Jr. Show Auction participants in Roy Ramert Building following sale.

4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open

6:00 p.m. - Close Armband Night in Carnival

7:00 p.m. KISS Country Karaoke Contest- Showcasing Building

7:00 p.m.- Rodeo

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th

2:00 p.m. - Open Poultry Show

4:00-9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open

5:00 p.m. - Showing of Jr. Dairy Goats (Dry Goats)

6:00 p.m. - Close - Buddy Night in the Carnival

7:30 p.m. – Tracy Lawrence & Feudin' Hillbillys Concert

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th

8:00 a.m. - American Dairy Goat Association Sanctioned Sr. Dairy Goat Show (Milkers), VanBuskirk Arena

8:00 a.m. - Registration for Pretty Baby Contest

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Release-Home Ec. Entries

9:00 a.m. - Pretty Baby Contest-Sponsored by GRHS cheerleaders

9:00 a.m. - Llama Exhibition Show

11:00 a.m. - Pygmy Goat Show (Sheep Barn)

PYGMY GOAT SHOW IS NOT SANCTIONED

1:00 p.m. - Ponytail - Piggytail Contest

1:30 p.m. - Pedal Tractor Pull (25th Anniversary)

1:00-5:00 p.m. Kiddie Day at the Carnival - All rides 1 ticket

3:30 p.m.- Ping Pong Drop- Behind Machinery Tent

5:00 p.m. - Close - Carnival Open -Regular Price

5:30 p.m. - Demolition Derby

6:00 p.m.- Logan Kirby and Sun’s Legacy- Showcasing Building ​

