RENSSELAER — Genova USA has announced plans to expand its Rensselaer facility this spring.
The news comes less than a year after Genova USA reopened the plastic plant in the summer of 2020.
“The reopening and expansion of the facility represent Genova’s continued commitment to Rensselaer and Jasper County for the foreseeable future,” the company said in a press release this week.
Genova, a subsidiary of Plastic Services and Products of Salt Lake City, Utah, plans to donate $2.3 million in total investment to construct and equip the 22,000-square-foot expansion. It is projected to generate up to 12 new full-time jobs.
Construction for this new expansion is scheduled to start in early March.
“Genova USA is pleased to expand operations in Rensselaer,” said Andrew Reese, president of Genova USA. “Added building space and new state-of-the-art equipment will enable us to create jobs and bring further value to the community.
“We appreciate the City of Rensselaer and Jasper County for their support and look forward to building a long and prosperous relationship with the community.”
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood was excited about the news.
“Rensselaer is excited to be a partner with Genova USA to create local jobs and opportunities in the city.” he said. “We are grateful for Genova’s commitment to being in Rensselaer and look forward to a long-lasting and productive relationship.”
The City of Rensselaer, at the request of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, will provide real and personal property tax abatements to the project with an estimated nominal value of $162,300 over eight years.
JCDEO officials said they are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Jasper County and surrounding areas. Growing and strengthening existing businesses as well as attracting new industry and business to local communities, they added, is a major focus of the organization’s efforts.
“We utilize the right mix of resources, including local officials, educators, and residents; along with the expertise of our business leaders to focus on growth efforts,” said JCDEO executive director Stephen Eastridge. “We are dedicated to ‘Cultivating Opportunity’ in Jasper County.”
JCEDO services, programs, workforce development and small business programming provides a business environment where agriculture, commerce, and industry can prosper, he added.