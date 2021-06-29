KENTLAND, Ind. — Ashley Garth was sentenced to 48 years in prison for murder of Nicole Bowen.
On June 9, 2021 a sentencing hearing was held in the matter of State of Indiana vs. Ashley Garth. During the hearing Garth’s father, Toby Garth along with Garth’s best friend, Jamie Thomas as well as her grandmother, Peggy Garth testified. All three witnesses talked about Garth and asked the court for leniency.
Prosecutor Jeff Drinski asked the court to take notice of the previous testimony of Cheryl Samuels, mother of Nicole Bowen as well as the testimony of Bowen’s young son relating to the loss that Nicole’s murder has caused the family. Drinski went on to argue that Garth’s criminal history was such that she should receive a 60-year sentence for the murder, conspiracy and assisting a criminal convictions.
After considering the testimony, arguments of counsel and Garth’s criminal history, which included being on probation in White County at the time of the murder, Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter sentenced Garth to 48 years for murder, 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 3 years for assisting a criminal.
All sentences will run concurrently in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Garth is currently serving her sentence at the Rockville Correctional Facility with an earliest possible release date of April 16, 2056.
In related news, on June 28, 2021 a change of plea hearing was held in the matter of State of Indiana vs. Talitha Beckley. Beckley is charged with assisting a criminal for covering up the murder of Nicole Bowen in March of 2019 as well as being a habitual offender.
Beckley told Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter that she had knowledge of the murder of Nicole Bowen and did not come forward until a warrant had been issued for her arrest and she turned herself in on April 11, 2019.
Molter found that there was sufficient factual basis that Beckley had assisted Garett Kirts by concealing the murder and that Beckley has two prior unrelated felony convictions.
The matter has been set for a sentencing hearing on July 26, 2021 during which Judge Molter will sentence Beckley to between two and six years for the assisting conviction and will enhance the sentence by an additional two to six years for the habitual offender enhancement for a total range of 4 to 12 years incarceration. The habitual offender enhancement is non-suspendable and is mandatory incarceration.
Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski has indicated that he will seek an 8-year sentence in the Indiana Deparment of Corrections at sentencing.