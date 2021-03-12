RENSSELAER — To aid in its mission of supporting and promoting live theater in our community, the Carnegie Players would like to continue to award a scholarship to assist with books or college tuition.
The Carnegie Players annually presents The Garrity-Laird Scholarship to any student who meets the criteria below:
• Graduating high school senior from any public, private or home school, or a current full-time college student.
• Student must be pursuing studies in Performing Arts or Theater Arts at the college level
• Participated in at least 2 complete Carnegie Players productions (acting, crew or staff)
• Involved in school and community activities
Scholarship applications are available on line at www.thecarnegieplayers.org<http://www.thecarnegieplayers.org> or may be picked up at Jordan’s at 324 S. College Ave. in Rensselaer. The application deadline is April 30th, 2021.
Mail applications to THE CARNEGIE PLAYERS, P. O. Box 173, Rensselaer, IN 47978 or email to: jordansrensselaer@outlook.com.
The Carnegie Players Board of Directors have chosen NOT to have the Annual Meeting this year. Due to Covid-19 and it’s restrictions, we will await January, 2022 and will bring you a summary of 2020 and 2021 at that time. Please stay healthy and safe.