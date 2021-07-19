MONTICELLO — The Monticello Garden Club has a field trip planned to go to BioTown Ag in Reynolds on Thursday Aug. 19.
Bio Town Ag makes the club’s favorite compost, named Back2Earth.
This family farm business operates a 100% sustainable closed-loop model from farm production, livestock, to all-natural nutrient-rich material used in their Back2Earth compost.
Come learn the benefits of composting and how their operation uses agricultural technology to mitigate the environmental impact of their livestock operations by producing energy and other useful co-products.
Join the club at BioTownAg, 402 W. 100 North, Reynolds. Arrive no later that 2:45 p.m. There are about 20 additional seats in the bus that will take the group throughout the facility. RSVP to Sue Schlimme at 313-917-5420.