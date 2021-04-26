MONTICELLO – The COVID-19 health emergency forced more than its fair share of cancellations in 2020.
That includes the former Enter the Garden Club. While the group still exists, its members have decided to go with a new name.
It’ll now be known as the Monticello Garden Club.
“The new name is straightforward and is easy to find when anyone is interested in the club and its doings,” said Jan Buchler, a member of the club who handles its publicity.
The group even changed its Facebook name and loaded it with upcoming events, as well as meeting and membership information.
Because of the virus and its restraints, the club had to suspend its activities, including its annual plant sale. This year, the Monticello Garden Club plans to resume that sale.
It will happen between 8 a.m. and noon May 15 at City Park, where people will find a selection of perennials and other garden items.
The group is known for its public garden work around town, including the medians they helped improve along Railroad Street, as well as the community garden on Hanawalt Street and the annual garden walk.
Speaking of the garden walk, that, too, will be happening after being canceled last year. It is being planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets will be available at Garden Station, Musall’s and Norway Gardens. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the participating residential gardens on the day of the event.
“These two events generate the club’s major income that supports the ongoing maintenance of our community gardens that beautify the city,” Buchler said. “You may see members replanting the newly completed north and south medians of Railroad Street on Wednesday mornings. The Railroad Street medians are just one of our many gardens throughout Monticello.
People who cannot participate in either event are encouraged to show support by providing a donation.
The club’s social media page is www.facebook.com/MonticelloGardenClub.