The Fountain & Warren Health Department and Office of Community & Rural Affairs will sponsor FW Community Cares Food Pantry at the health department office in Attica.
The pantry will be fro 1-3 p.m. April 22 at 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica. Phone 765-762-3035.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the guidelines. Income guidelines (185 percent). Those include: household size of one: $1,926 monthly, $23,107 annually; household size of two: $2,607 monthly, $31,284 annually; household size of three: $3,289 monthly, $39,461 annually; household size of four: $3,970 monthly, $47,638 annually; household size of five: $4,652 monthly, $55,815 annually; household size of six: $5,333 monthly, $66,992 annually. For each additional household member add $682 per month.