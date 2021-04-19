WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Incoming freshman Caleb Furst has been named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in voting conducted by the Indianapolis Star and media members throughout the state.
Furst becomes the first Indiana Mr. Basketball to sign for Purdue since Caleb Swanigan in 2015. He is the 12th recipient of Indiana Mr. Basketball to play at Purdue.
Former Purdue Players to win Mr. Basketball
2021 – Caleb Furst (Indiana)
2020 — Ethan Morton (Pennsylvania)
2015 – Caleb Swanigan (Indiana)
1991 – Glenn Robinson (Indiana)
1988 – Woody Austin (Indiana)
1987 — Jimmy Oliver (Arkansas)
1984 – Troy Lewis (Indiana)
1981 – Dan Palombizio (Indiana)
1975 – Kyle Macy (Indiana)
1966 – Rick Mount (Indiana)
1965 – Billy Keller (Indiana)
1964 – Dennis Brady (Indiana)
1955 – Wilson Eison (Indiana)
1952 – Joe Sexson (Indiana)
Furst, a 6-foot, 10-inch, 230-pound post player, led Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (28-3) to the last two Class 2A state championships, averaging 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior. In the state title game two weeks ago in Indianapolis, Furst scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and set a Class 2A Championship game record with six blocks while adding seven rebounds. He also was named the recipient of the Class 2A Trester Mental Attitude Award.
During his career, he scored 2,087 career points and was the school’s all-time leader in points and rebounds. He won 105 games in his four years at Blackhawk Christian, and becomes the first Class 2A player in Indiana to win Mr. Basketball since DeShaun Thomas of Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2010.
He was named an Honorable Mention MaxPreps All-American and at the time of his signing, was ranked No. 30 nationally by ESPN, 34 by 247Sports and 38 by Rivals.
He averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a junior and 18.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore, helping Blackhawk to the 2019 state title. The Braves were among the favorites to win the state title in 2020 before the season was cut short due to CoVid-19.
Furst is part of an impressive incoming class that ranks among the nation’s top-25 classes, despite having just two players. He is joined by 6-foot, 9-inch forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was the Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up after leading Silver Creek High School to its second straight Class 3A state title and averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.