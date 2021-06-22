FORT WORTH, Texas – Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey were selected as two of 17 finalists for the USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team, the organization announced late Monday night.
Originally part of 26 players that were invited to try out, Furst and Ivey will now look to make the list of 12 players when final selections are made prior to the team leaving to Latvia on June 28. The FIBA U19 World Cup will be held July 3 to 11.
Freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn was invited to participate, but was unable to attend due to a hand injury suffered in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series.
Furst is one of seven players who are entering their freshman year in college, while Ivey is one of 10 collegiate players to have made the list.
Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. In addition to the USA and host Latvia, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.
The USA was drawn into Group D, alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey for the July 3-6 FIBA U19 World Cup preliminary round. The USA will open play against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and close preliminary play against Australia on July 6.
Ivey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team a year ago and has been mentioned as a preseason All-American for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, but over the last six contests averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37-of-79 (.468) from the field in that span. He scored 26 points against North Texas, the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in an NCAA Tournament debut.
Furst, a 6-foot, 10-inch freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and a MaxPreps Honorable Mention All-American after a standout career at Blackhawk Christian. Furst led Blackhawk to the 2021 and 2019 Indiana State Championships, scoring 2,087 career points while becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots as a senior.
The team will be coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon and assisted by Stanford head coach Jerod Haase and Yale head coach James Jones.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter serves as the chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Basketball Junior National Team Committee.