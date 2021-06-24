RENSSELAER — Rensselaer native, farmer, National Guardsman and beloved father and husband Tim Luttrell is fighting Stage 4 cancer, and his friends and family are coming together later this week to raise money to help with ongoing expenses.
Luttrell has dealt with Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCL) the past three years. Luttrell is “a fighter,” according to his wife, Belinda. When the two were first married, Tim was a farmer. He then went on to work in construction, and eventually worked at Saint Joseph’s College for 10 years.
Tim also was a member of the Rensselaer National Guard for eight years.
Belinda quit her job so she could be with Tim.
The couple has two children and nine grandchildren.
Belinda says that Tim, “Loved to go fishing and golfing. He was always outgoing. He’s a great husband and father. He was happy in life,” she said.
The couple learned Tim had NSCL on June 22, 2018. During brain surgery, Tim was tested for NSCL and it came back positive.
Belinda said that the hardest part of Tim’s journey was “watching him go through it all.”
Maria Luttrell, the couple’s daughter-in-law, said, “I wish I was able to spend more time with him before this all happened. They’re truly amazing people.”
The event to honor Tim will help with the “wear and tear” on their vehicle, as well as gas expenses, since the couple continues driving back and forth to Crown Point for their visits.
The event will include craft shows, direct sales, a bake sale, lunch, and a handful of raffles. The raffles are donations that have come from different businesses.
Anyone interested in being a vendor can email fight4tim@gmail.com to learn more. There are a few available vendor booths inside, but a handful of booths available outside. The cost is $25, and that payment goes directly toward Tim’s fight with NSCL.
Anyone interested in donating independently can do so through the couples GoFundMe page, as well as a bank account set up for donations. Email fight4tim@gmail.com for the process of independently donating.
“We have hope. We pray. We know God will touch him one day,” said Belinda.
Tim’s fundraiser is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at 1305 N. McKinley Ave.