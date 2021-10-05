WATSEKA, IL—This year’s pumpkin contest during Harvest Daze 2021 had the theme “Fun With Pumpkins! Celebrating Creativity.” There were 94 entries in this year’s contest, and many were the creations of Watseka Community High School art teacher Robyn Butler’s students.
First place in the “Pick of the Patch” category went to Diane Wellmaker of Woodland. Second place went to Lia Rudisill and third place went to Faith DeLahr, both of Watseka.
There were three first-place awards given in the 13 years and older group. Winners in this category were Diane Wellmaker, Faith DeLahr and Kandi DeLahr, all of Watseka. In this same category, second place went to Amber Stingley, with a third-place tie between Brianna Denault and Mia Kershenen, alll of Watseka.
The “Guess the Weight” contest had over 250 entries this year. Winner of the $10 prize was Brandon Joiner, Watseka, who guessed the pumpkins at their actual weight, which was 50 pounds, 3 ounces.
The ICGS was very pleased and excited to see so many entries and visitors to the Pumpkin Patch. A special thank you was given to Phil Wilkey, ag teacher and FFA advisor at WCHS, for help with tables and setting up and taking down of all the pumpkins.