RENSSELAER — Countrymark at Ceres Solutions in Rensselaer again served as the site for this year’s Fueling Freedom event on Friday afternoon, June 25.
Drivers who pulled up to the pumps were given a 50 cent discount on the price of gas, with the money to be donated to the National Family Readiness organization.
The event lasted five hours and featured representatives from the National Guard, as well as local volunteers.
Drivers who participated were eligible for a $150 gift card. Food was also sold to provide added funds.