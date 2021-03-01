DEMOTTE — When the state shut down for a few months due to COVID-19 last year, a lot of people had to re-evaluate their life and their careers. It was that time to look inside herself that resulted in a new DeMotte business and a new career for owner Tina Durr — Fuel Nutrition, located at 437 N. Hallack St., opened on Jan. 16, 2021.
Fuel Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar that features healthy meal replacement shakes in dozens of flavors. Loaded teas with healthy energy booster, packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and aloe for digestion.
“On my way to work I would stop every morning at a nutrition shop for a shake and a tea up in Lowell,” said Durr. “When the pandemic hit, my workplace was shut down for two months. It gave me a lot of time to think.
It was during this time at home when Durr, who worked the past 20 years in Human Resources, decided it was time for a change.
“Being at home gave me the time to reflect on what was important,” said Durr. “Reflect on the things I missed out on with my kids. I was seeking that work/life balance and needed to re-evaluate my career and what I wanted to do. As scary as it was leaving what I knew behind for this opportunity, I had complete peace about it. I knew this was the right move for me.”
As her vision grew about opening a nutrition shop of her own, she knew the location would be key.
“I enjoy a small tight-knit community, and DeMotte just stuck with me,” added Durr. “I lived in DeMotte for a while 16 years ago and I knew it would be a good spot. Over this first month, I have loved getting to know the customers and hearing their stories.”
Durr was right about the location, and the response has been great so far.
“Everyone has been very receptive,” said Durr. “I was wondering how it would go over and it has been very positive. I am working on collaborating with other local businesses and want to have more of a Grand Opening when the weather gets nicer.”
Fuel Nutrition’s shakes, teas, and ice coffees have been extremely popular due to the wide selection of flavors and the additional supplements that can be added to them.
“We have 50-plus shakes and more than 20 different teas,” Durr said. “Then customers can always add to them with fat burners, probiotics, immunity boosters, and collagen shots. We have a new theme each month and we are always trying to create our own recipes, as well.”
All of the products used at Fuel Nutrition are from Herbalife Nutrition.
Durr credits her team of employees for making the first month such a success.
“The team works well together and they are all very hard workers,” said Durr. “They are so friendly and welcoming to the customers, plus they are knowledgeable about what we offer. I really lucked out with them, they are a great group of girls, all from the local area too.”
As for future plans, Durr said they are looking into offering some protein bowls with fresh fruit and nuts, and possibly some oatmeal bowls.
“I want to thank the community for being so open to us as a new business, they have been great.”
Fuel Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.