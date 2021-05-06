CHALMERS — Frontier senior Schelby Clothier signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Indiana Tech.
The NAIA letter-signing event took place after school May 1 at Frontier Jr./Sr. High School.
Clothier plans to study biology (pre-veterinary) at the Fort Wayne-based school.
“I would like to announce that I am furthering my academic and athletic career at Indiana Tech this fall,” Clothier wrote on social media. “Thank you to my parents for paying all of my medical bills and supporting me every step of the way no matter how painful.
“Thank you to the coaches that gave me courage to pick that ball up time and time again, no matter how hard I failed … and for giving me some of the best guidance on and off of the court. I will appreciate you guys forever.
Lastly, thank you, God, for giving me the strength to live out this beautiful thing called life. Go Warriors!”
Despite blowing out her ACL and severely damaging her meniscus her freshman year — both of which required surgery — Clothier was a four-year letter winner for the Frontier girls basketball team.
She is No. 1 in the Midwest Conference for “most charges taken in a season (2020-21) and ranked No. 2 in the same category in school history.
She was also Academic All-Conference (2019-20 and 2020-21) and a W.O. Harmon Memorial Award winner this year, which is based on one-third academic achievement, one-third athletic ability and one-third citizenship.