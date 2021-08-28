WOLCOTT — If Saturday’s performance is any indication, Frontier will be a formidable foe for its opponents this season.
The Falcons improved to 8-1 this season and dispatched previously unbeaten South Newton 25-27, 25-20, 15-8 to capture Tri-County Invitational volleyball championship in Wolcott.
“Today was a total team effort. I am so proud of these girls for what they showed today,” Frontier coach Becky Segal said. “They played with energy, fire and celebrated their teammates.”
South Newton, whom the Falcons will see at least twice more this season in the Midwest Conference, entered the day with an unblemished 6-0 record. The Falcons entered the day with a 4-1 mark.
Earlier in the day, Frontier defeated North White for the second time in three days, 25-13, 25-15; host Tri-County 26-24, 25-12, and Caston 25-22, 25-19.
South Newton’s road to the tourney title game included victories over Carroll 25-7, 25-11; West Central 25-10, 25-5; and North Newton 25-8, 25-9.
Frontier’s statistical leaders for the tournament included Emma Segal with 47 kills and 24 digs. Emily Bell had 107 assists, 13 digs and 10 aces across four matches, and Alexis Johnson tallied 18 kills, four aces and four blocks. Olivia Newcom added 13 kills and four blocks, Camy Clapper had 12 kills, 14 aces and 11 digs, and Ashlyn Minnier had 15 kills.
“Our passing was great today,” Coach Segal said. “It allowed us to get good setups which then led to kills. We served aggressively, keeping the other teams out of system.”
For South Newton, Alexyys Standish had 24 assists, 16 digs and five kills, Lizzie Glassburn had 23 aces, 27 digs and 63 assists, and Taylor Cripe knocked down 60 kills and four aces. Abbey Carroll added 21 digs for the Rebels.
Coach Segal said the Falcons’ 8-1 start has been “great,” but is looking forward to a “big week” with matches against Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic and Benton Central.
“Our one loss (Aug. 24 at Harrison, 21-25, 18-25, 23-25) allowed us to work on our weaknesses and adjust our lineup, which has been key,” she said. “We will enjoy having (Sunday) off and then hope to continue this momentum into next week.”
North White splits at TC Invite
The Vikings found it rough in the early going of the tournament, droppings its first two matches before finishing the day on a two-match win streak.
North White opened with losses to Frontier and Caston (25-22, 19-25, 11-15) before coming back to defeat Tri-County (25-12, 25-16) and Carroll (25-16, 25-16).
Lynzi Heimlich had 31 kills, 12 aces, 18 blocks and 25 assists to lead the Vikings (4-4) over the four-match tournament. Lauren Annis had 17 kills and 16 digs; Taylor VanWinkle chalked up 37 assists and 13 kills; Rylie Carter had 27 digs; and Caitlin Conn added 30 digs and nine aces.
No results were available for Carroll, Tri-County and North Newton.