FRANKFORT — Frontier broke a 21-21 tie in the top of the eighth inning Thursday with four runs while pitcher Kasee Anderson slammed the door in the bottom of the extra inning to give the Falcons their first win of the season over Carroll.
All told, the teams combined for 46 runs and 40 hits.
The Falcons collected 18 hits. Anderson picked up three hits, including two triples. Emma Barlett had a double and two singles and Brooklyn White swatted two doubles and a single. Ellie Culver, Ella Mattox and Gracie Rogers each had two hits, with Rogers clobbering a double among her hits.
The Falcons appeared to gain control of the game in the top of the fifth, scoring seven times to open up a 17-9 lead, but Carroll responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to 17-13.Each team added four runs in the sixth to make it a 21-17 game before Carroll rallied in the bottom of the seven to tie it at 21-21.
Anderson went the distance for Frontier, allowing 21 runs on 22 hits. She struck out two and walked three.