CHAMLERS — Two Frontier Jr./Sr. High School graduates from the Class of 2021 have been awarded this year’s annual Matthew Ostheimer Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarships, each worth $1,000, went to graduates Cierra Harner and Nolan Mears.
The scholarship is presented in memory of Ostheimer, whose life was cut short at 19 in an accident in 2009. The fund has helped many students over the past 12 years and is entirely funded by donations.
Harner served as class secretary for four years, was a student council member and also a cheerleader. She volunteered at the homeless shelter in Lafayette. She plans to attend Purdue University and major in pre-dentistry.
She is the daughter of Edward and Bellamy Harner, of Brookston.
Mears played football and baseball, and was a choir member, 4H member and was active in his church youth group. He also volunteered packing meat for distribution to needy families. He plans to to attend Indiana State University and major in law enforcement.
No applications for the home-schooled scholarship were received for a second consecutive year.