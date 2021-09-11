MICHIGANTOWN – Clinton Central exploded for 24 second-quarter points en route to a 54-18 victory over Frontier on Sept. 10.
Frontier led 12-8 after the first quarter but managed only six points the rest of the way. Clinton Central’s second-quarter explosion gave the Bulldogs a 32-18 lead at the half.
Clinton Central added eight points in the third and 14 in the fourth to seal the runaway win.
Statistics and scoring was not made immediate available by either team. Frontier usually posts stats by Monday afternoon.