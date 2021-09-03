VEEDERSBURG — Owen Acton ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Fountain Central scored a 26-12 victory Friday night over Frontier.
Dawson Woodward scored FC’s other touchdown as the team ran for 201 total yards on the ground.
Quarterback AJ Hall threw for 104 yards, with Austin Pickett grabbing four of them for 44 yards.
After the Falcons scored the game’s opening touchdown, Acton ran for scores of 1 and 23 yards to give Fountain Central a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.
Frontier cut it to 14-12 on Kaleb Wagner’s 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Woodward widened the margin with his 14-yard run in the third, and Acton scored his third rushing touchdown in the fourth on a 60-yard burst from scrimmage.
Game stats were provided by Fountain Central. Frontier stats will not be available until Monday.