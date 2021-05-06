MONON — Frontier scored all the runs it needed in the second inning and held on for a 4-3 victory May 5 over North White.
It was the Falcons' first win of the 2021 season while extending the Vikings' losing skein to five games.
Ethan Fields picked up the mound win for Frontier (1-9), allowing three runs on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out eight and walked one. Justin Schroeder finished the final two innings, allowing just one hit.
Zack Sloan took the loss for North White (3-11). He allowed four runs on 10 hits across six innings of mound work. He struck our nine and walked three. Caleb Orr finished the final two frames and allowed just two hits.
The four-run second inning proved to be the difference-maker.
Trailing 1-0 headed into the top of the second, Kaleb Wagner singled and scored on AJ Wilson’s double. One out later, Wilson stole home to give Frontier a 2-1 lead.
Fields then delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1, followed by run-scoring double to center by Schroeder to increase the lead to 4-1.
North White took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Cade Garrett’s sacrifice fly. Bentley Buschman cut the lead to 4-2 in the third inning after he scored on a groundout to shortstop, and Garrett scored in the sixth on an error at home plate.
The Vikings had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but the Falcons ended it by turning a double play to preserve the win.
Bentley Buschman led North White with three hits and two runs scored.
Fields led Frontier’s offense with three singles, an RBI and a run scored, while Caleb Atkinson was 3-for-4.