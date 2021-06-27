CHALMERS — Dan Sichting will badly miss the Class of 2021.
They were eighth graders when he took over as superintendent of Frontier School Corporation. On May 29, those former eighth graders were about to accept their diplomas signifying the end of their high school careers and passage onto the next stage of their lives.
“During this school year and previous four schools years, I have gotten to know all of these students,” he said during Frontier’s 55th annual commencement. “I have watched athletic events, band and choir concerts, or talked to them in the hallway during passing periods. The class of 2021 gave me great joy witnessing their transformation from teenagers to young women and men. I will forever miss the interaction I was very blessed to have with each of you.
“The interactions have been multiple and rewarding.”
In all, 43 students received diplomas during a ceremony that returned to those that occurred annually before the COVID-19 health emergency.
“I often warn graduating classes of the future adversity life will provide them. However, the Class of 2021 already has tasted adversity during their junior and senior years, living through COVID-19,” Sichting said. “You see, these fine young men and women dealt with adversity this year and handled it like a champion … and are stronger individuals as a result.”
Salutatorian Colin Young reminisced about times when he and classmates pulled the wool over the eyes of their teachers and substitutes in order to get out of finishing an assignment. He acknowledged that, in the real world, those instances will be few and far between.
“Once we leave here today, all of us will never be in the same place again, and our chances of pulling off another one of the ridiculous stunts we did during high school becomes next to none,” he said. “But if we go about our lives with the intent and motivation to make everything we do enjoyable, then we haven’t really been separated at all.”
Co valedictorian Thomas Tullius said attending a small school makes a class feel like family.
“Everyone knows everyone and everyone cares about everyone,” he said. “Just like a family, we get annoyed with each other like we are siblings.”
Tullius also quoted the Bible when giving advice to his classmates about avoiding fear of the unknown.
“In Deuteronomy 31, Moses told the people of Israel before he left them, ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave for forsake you.”
Co-valedictorian Matt Wagner said it was always his goal to be class valedictorian, and in eighth grade he wrote a paper about it as a class assignment.
“It was the end of the year and (Mrs. Wright) had this tradition where we all write out our goals for high school,” he said. “So I get the paper and I actually write, ‘I want to be valedictorian’ on it. … She reads one after the other until she gets to mine.
“‘I want to be class valedictorian,’ she reads, then scoffs,” Wagner said. “She says, ‘Well, whoever wants to be valedictorian might have some work to do because you spelled it wrong.’ I got flamed, roasted and put in the fire that day.
“But look at me now.”