LaCROSSE – Frontier allowed runs in small chucks and found itself in a huge hole from which it couldn’t recover April 7 in a 9-1 road loss at LaCrosse.
Frontier scored its lone run in the third when Ethan Fields drew a two-out walk and scored on Justin Schroeder’s double to right, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Schroeder’s two-bagger turned out to be the Falcons’ only hit.
LaCrosse responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth to seal the win.
Schroeder wound up taking the loss on the mound for Frontier, giving up seven runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He fanned six and walked four. All told, he throw 94 pitches – about 58.5 percent were for strikes.
Fields finished the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out six and walked two.