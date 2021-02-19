TEEN WINTER READING BINGO
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Teens Winter Reading is coming to an end on Wednesday, February 26th, 2021, so teens need to get busy with bingo cards! One lucky winner will receive a VISA gift card at each location of the Newton County Public Library!
Pick up a bingo card from any location of the Newton County Public Library or sign up for this winter reading program via BeanStack at www.newton.beanstack.org
Reading isn’t the only part of this reading challenge – teens may earn snack prizes, enjoy outdoor activities, and every bingo is another entry into our final drawing!
Visit or call Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!
DOWNLOADABLE MAGAZINES AVAILABLE THROUGH OVERDRIVE
Newton County Public Library has offered downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, and videos through the OverDrive — e-Indiana Digital Consortium for 10 years. Now the consortium offers downloadable magazines, as well!
NCPL patrons may check out current issues of many popular titles and download those issues to their devices. By using the Libby app patrons may read popular publications like Good Housekeeping, The Economist, and Us, or search by topics, such as health and fitness, home and garden, or business.
Check out all that OverDrive has to offer at https://cidc.overdrive.com/
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is offering Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listener! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to see what fun Miss Corrissa, Miss Hope, Miss Katy, and Mary Kay are having!
YOUTH WINTER READING BINGO
Children ages 2 years old through 6th grade need to get busy to complete their bingo cards for Youth reading bingo!
This program began on Monday, January 4th, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, February 26th, 2021.
Children may earn prizes for first bingos, and every bingo earns an entry into our final drawing for a VISA gift card!
Children and parents may visit the Library or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org or by calling or visiting Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
LIBRARY REMAINS AT PHASE 5 OF COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN
The Library system began Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, September 26th. While community rooms remain closed and the Libraries will not be providing programming, all computer workstations are open and available to use, and the Library has increased its bandwidth and enhanced its Wi-Fi capacity to extend into parking lots. Study rooms are open for use by small groups (4 or less) during normal business hours, as well.
“Our goal here is to help our patrons meet their recreational and informational needs while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “We may need to alter our plans in the future, but for now we will remain open for our patrons.”
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us