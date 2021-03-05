NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. —The Newton County Public Library system is pleased to announce that they are beginning a controlled introduction of Phase 6 of our COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, March 13th, 2021.
Phase 6 will begin with book sales at each location, beginning Saturday, March 13th, and ending on Saturday, March 20th. All visitors must wear masks, and maintain appropriate social distancing.
On Monday, March 29th the community rooms at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be available for modified library and public use as stated in the addendum to the Community Room Use Policy.
This means:
- Only one use per day is permitted. Our rooms will only be available for one use each day to allow staff to wipe down tables, chairs, door handles and countertops.
- Indoor Library programs will be strictly limited to 12 participants.
- Community gatherings for clubs and organizations will be strictly limited to 30 participants.
- All users, whether Library or Community, must wear masks and follow public health mandates. Hand sanitizer is provided.
- Community use will be permitted from 10 AM to 11 PM, Monday through Saturday.
- Should our communities experience a resurgence of COVID-19 the Library may cancel scheduled use.
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to schedule community room use, ask questions, or learn more.
DOWNLOADABLE MAGAZINES AVAILABLE THROUGH OVERDRIVE
Newton County Public Library has offered downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, and videos through the OverDrive - e-Indiana Digital Consortium for 10 years. Now the consortium offers downloadable magazines, as well!
NCPL patrons may check out current issues of many popular titles and download those issues to their devices. By using the Libby app patrons may read popular publications like Good Housekeeping, The Economist, and Us, or search by topics, such as health and fitness, home and garden, or business.
Check out all that OverDrive has to offer at https://cidc.overdrive.com/
LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN MARCH
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for March 2021 will be held on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 5:30 PM at the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 South West Street in Morocco, Indiana.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is offering Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listener! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to see what fun Miss Corrisa, Miss Hope, Miss Katy, and Mary Kay are having!
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.