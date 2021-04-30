BINGO COMING TO NCPL!
Newton County, Ind. — Adults of all ages are invited to join us for BINGO fun, socializing, and a chance to win some great prizes!
We have some new guidelines for BINGO:
- Registration is required to attend
- Attendance is strictly set at 12 people to maintain safe social distancing
- All attendants are advised to wear face masks
- Attendants may bring their own non-alcoholic beverages or snacks
Roselawn will have BINGO on Thursday, May 13th at 2 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Lake Village will host BINGO on Tuesday, May 18th at 1 PM. Call 219/992-3490 to register.
Roselawn will have BINGO on Thursday, May 27th at 2 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Morocco will offer BINGO at 6 PM on Thursday, May 27th. Call 219/285-2664 to register.
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377D904A4CEEAC17-adult
LEGO CLUB IS BACK!
We are excited to offer LEGO CLUB after school at every location this spring!
Children in Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to make and create all sorts of structures with the Library's LEGOS! We will have sealed after-school snacks available, as well.
We have some special new rules for LEGO CLUB:
- Registration is required - no exceptions!
- Children may only register for one LEGO CLUB a month so that everyone who wants to may attend
- Attendance is strictly set at 12 people so that we may maintain safe social distancing
- All attendants are advised to wear face masks
Roselawn Library will host LEGO CLUB on Tuesday, May 11th at 4 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host LEGO CLUB on Wednesday, May 12th at 3:30 PM. Call 219/992-3490 to register.
Morocco Community Library will host LEGO CLUB on Thursday, May 13th at 4 PM. Call 219/285-2664 to register.
Morocco Community Library will host LEGO CLUB on Tuesday, May 18th at 4 PM. Call 219/285-2664 to register.
Roselawn Library will host LEGO CLUB on Tuesday, May 18th at 4 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Morocco Community Library will host LEGO CLUB on Thursday, May 20th at 4 PM. Call 219/285-2664 to register.
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host LEGO CLUB on Thursday, May 27th at 3:30 PM. Call 219/992-3490 to register.
Call to sign up or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library!
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is offering Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listener! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to see what fun Miss Corrisa, Miss Hope, Miss Katy, and Mary Kay are having!
LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN MAY
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for May 2021 will be held on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room, Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR MEMORIAL DAY
Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries will be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day.
Our Libraries will reopen at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 1st.
The Board and Staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day.
PLAY SPACES AVAILABLE
The Newton County Public Libraries are offering their preschool play spaces again! Children who visit the Libraries are welcome to spend time in the children’s areas playing with some of our toys.
Items we have available are cleaned regularly, and include DUPLO blocks, box blocks, stackables, puzzles and activity cubes.
We welcome play, and invite parents and children to visit our facilities!