BINGO COMING TO NCPL!
NEWTON COUNTY, IND. — Adults of all ages are invited to join us for BINGO fun, socializing, and a chance to win some great prizes!
We have some new guidelines for BINGO:
- Registration is required to attend
- Attendance is strictly set at 12 people to maintain safe social distancing
- All attendants are advised to wear face masks
- Attendants may bring their own non-alcoholic beverages or snacks
Roselawn will offer BINGO on Thursday, April 22nd at 2 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Morocco will host BINGO at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 27th. Call 219.285-02664 to register.
Lake Village will have BINGO on Thursday, April 29th at 2 PM. Call 219/99-3490 to register.
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377D904A4CEEAC17-adult
We look forward to having some BINGO fun as we welcome patrons back to our programs!
LEGO CLUB IS BACK!
We are excited to offer LEGO CLUB after school at every location starting April 20th!
Children in Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to make and create all sorts of structures with the Library’s LEGOS! We will have sealed after-school snacks available, as well.
We have some special new rules for LEGO CLUB:
- Registration is required — no exceptions!
- Children may only register for one LEGO CLUB a month so that everyone who wants to may attend
- Attendance is strictly set at 12 people so that we may maintain safe social distancing
- All attendants are advised to wear face masks
Lego Club dates will be:
- Roselawn Library — Tuesday, April 20th, 4 to 5 PM
- Morocco Community Library — Tuesday, April 20th, 4 to 5 PM
- Lake Village Memorial Township Library — Wednesday, April 21st, 3:30 to 4:30 PM
- Lake Village Memorial Township Library — Thursday, April 22nd, 3:30 to 4:30 PM
- Morocco Community Library — Thursday, April 22nd, 4 to 5 PM
- Roselawn Library — Tuesday, April 27th, 4 to 5 PM
Call to sign up or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library!
- Lake Village — 219/992-3490
- Morocco — 219/285-2664
- Roselawn – 219/345-2010
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is offering Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listener! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to see what fun Miss Corrisa, Miss Hope, Miss Katy, and Mary Kay are having!
LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN APRIL
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for April 2021 will be held on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room, Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.