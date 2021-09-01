After a moving to Sheldon due to the pandemic last year, the 11th annual Fried Green Tomato Festival returned to Iroquois this year for a day full of live music, fun and tomatoes.
The event featured a car show, bike show, several musical groups and a wide-variety of vendors set up across Dunning Park in Iroquois.
The festival has been staple of the summer for 11 years after growing out of an idea spawned by three men sitting in a garage one night. Billy Marshall, Dean Mayotte and the late Tim Portwood founded the festival and watched it grow over the years.
Beyond offering a fun celebration for the community, the celebration also helps raise money for various local causes.