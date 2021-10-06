Despite owning a losing record at 8-10, Rensselaer Central will go into next week’s 2A sectional as a favorite to claim a title.
The Lady Bombers own a 4-0 mark against the field, including a 3-1 win over Boone Grove (3-19), which faces RCHS in a first-round match next Thursday at 7 p.m.
No team in the tournament has a winning record. Hebron has the most wins with 12 (12-14), with RCHS second with eight wins.
In the other first-round contest at 5:30 p.m., defending champion North Judson (6-17) will face Hebron, with the winner to play North Newton (4-11) in the semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. The RCHS/Boone Grove winner will face Winamac (4-21) in the semis at 12 p.m., with the championship game set for 6 p.m. that night.
CLASS A @
South Newton
Frontier and South Newton’s volleyball teams will be spending a lot of time looking across from each other over the next several days.
On Oct. 4, the Midwest Conference rivals played for a league title in Chalmers, with South Newton exacting revenge for an early-season loss to win its fourth straight championship. And as luck would have it, the teams— considered favorites 1A and 1B — will square off again at next week’s South Newton Sectional.
“That’s how it was last year, too,” said Rebels coach Laura Robbins. “We had to play them right away. We’re like, seed the tournament! Oh, well. You have to play them one time or another.”
The pair will face off Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. after Tri-County (8-12) plays Faith Christian (18-7) at 6 p.m. North White (12-9) will face the Tri-County/Faith Christian winner in a semifinal match later in the week, with Clinton Central (8-17) to play either South Newton or Frontier in the other.
Frontier (20-6) edged the Rebels, 2-1, at the Tri-County Tournament in August. South Newton (25-4) had to wait six weeks to get another shot at the Falcons when the teams met to decide the conference championship on Oct. 4.
“It should be a good match,” Robbins added. “It’s the second match (of the night). I think that’s alway big when you play the second match because it’s almost like the JV playing and then the varsity playing. It will be the same kind of night we’re used to, which is good.”
The Rebels are defending sectional champions, beating Frontier and Clinton Central in the first two rounds last year before dispatching North White in the final. South Newton dropped nary a game in winning the tournament.
They would fall to Cowan, 3-1, in the regional round.
Here is a peek at how sectional tournaments line up for other area teams:
CLASS 3A @ Kankakee Valley
Kankakee Valley (12-14) has a 2-0 record against its 3A sectional opponents, beating Knox (12-11) and Wheeler (8-15). The unknown for the Kougars is Culver Academies, which will come in as the favorite with a 20-6 mark.
KV’s difficult schedule should prepare it for a predicted showdown with CMA, which opens the sectional against Knox.
CMA beat Knox during the regular season.
KVHS will face Wheeler, a team it beat during the regular season.
Culver Academies surprised the Kougars last year, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with three straight wins — including 15-8 in the fifth game — to claim the sectional title with a 3-2 victory.
It will be a one-day tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16, with Knox/CMA (10 a.m.) to precede the KVHS/Wheeler match (12 p.m.). The championship game will be held at 6 p.m.
CLASS A @ Triton
West Central (2-18) received a first-round pass at Triton and will face the winner of the LaCrosse/Triton contest in one of two semifinals matches on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Triton, the only team in the tournament with a winning record at 19-10, is the defending sectional champion. LaCrosse has struggled to a 1-19 mark.
Culver Community (10-16) will play Oregon-Davis (7-13) in another first-round game, with the winner fo play Argos (1-15) in the semis at 12 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS A @
Marquette Catholic
Covenant Christian of DeMotte (12-13) has a tough opener against perhaps the field’s best team in Kouts, which owns a 20-7 mark. The Mustangs are Hoosier North Conference champions at 7-0 and knocked off the Knights, 3-0, on Sept. 20.
The two teams will hook up on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., with Morgan Township (15-10) and Washington Township (13-10) to follow. The tournament kicks off on Oct. 12 with 21st Century (0-4) to play Hammond S & T (2-14).
Host Marquette Catholic, which sports a fine 19-3 mark, will await the winner of the 21st Century/Hammond S & T match.