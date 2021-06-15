JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has received funding from the NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant to provide free soil testing to Jasper County residents.
This is an effort to help improve water quality by educating citizens on the proper application of fertilizer and chemicals. Results will include organic matter, available phosphorus, soil pH, calcium and other soil health indicators! Participants will collect the samples themselves following the provided guidelines, and results will be shared within 2 weeks.
Information can be found at jaspercountyswcd.org/free-soil-testing. For inquiries call 219-866-8008x3 or email jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com