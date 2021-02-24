Young at Heart ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church and Purdue Extension of Fountain County continue to offer older adults informational packets that can help them cope with winter challenges, according to information provided.
The free packets are available each month. The current topic is Aging and Eye Health. Previous packets provided information on decluttering and recycling, preventing indoor and outdoor falls, coping with anxiety and depression, and using plants as mood boosters.
Seniors in Fountain and neighboring counties may request the packet(s) by calling either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765) 793-7285. Callers should leave their name and address, and specify the packet(s) they want.