LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Franciscan Health is gathering data for a 2022-2024 Community Health Needs Assessment for the communities it serves, including Jasper County and the surrounding areas.
Collecting data from the communities Franciscan serves is even more meaningful this year as everyone works together to rebuild from COVID-19. The data will help determine services for the most vulnerable community residents and reduce health disparities.
Franciscan invites local residents to participate in a short survey designed to collect thoughts and opinions to better understand community assets and barriers as well as services Franciscan may provide or facilitate to help grow organizational capacity.
The survey should take only 10-15 minutes to complete. You may forward it along to others who you think would also be able to assist with the survey. Your answers will remain anonymous.
The survey will close on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
To obtain a survey, go to www.surveygroup.com/franciscan/healthneedsassessment.
The Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Department believes in democratizing data so that communities can work together to find solutions.
“We look forward to sharing the results of our research with you later this year,” Franciscan Health officials added.
For more information, contact Kate Hill-Johnson, MA, Administrative Director, Community Health Improvement Franciscan Health at (317) 528.3296.