RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Fountain Stone Theater will host a mobile food pantry on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
Food will be distributed at the theater located at 1376 St. Gaspar Drive in Rensselaer.
Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-through distribution. Organizers of the event ask that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m., EST).
The mobile food pantry is provided by Food Finders as part of the Feeding America Initiative. It is meant to supplement the local food pantries, not replace them.
Jasper County has been identified as an area in need of additional food for low and no income individuals and families. Monthly income guidelines for recipients are as follows according to household size: 1 - $1,926; 2 - $2,607; 3 - $3,289; 4 - $3,970; 5 - $4,653; 6 - $5,333. For each additional household member, add $682 per month.
Typical items to be distributed at the mobile food pantry may include: frozen meat/protein, bread, baked goods, pasta, beverages, fresh produce, dry goods and laundry soap. Please bring a laundry basket or box to carry items home. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For additional information, contact Food Finders at (765) 471-0062.