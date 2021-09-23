INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties, including two in Pulaski County, have been awarded more than $319,000 ini Volunteer Fire Assistance grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.
The grants are administered by the DNR’s Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Locally, the Francesville Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $5,000 for water handling equipment and the Monterey and Tippecanoe Township Volunteer Fire Department received $5,000 for its safety program.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
The grants ranged from $1,500-$5,000 and were given to 73 departments.